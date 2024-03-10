Qatar Foundation To Host A Variety Of Ramadan Activities In Education City

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan QNA

Doha, Qatar: During Ramadan, Qatar Foundation is playing host to a range of activities, online and in-person at Education City and is inviting people from across the country to participate.

Offerings during the Holy Month include educational programs, fitness activities, and Islamic readings and lectures that encapsulate Qatar Foundation's (QF) core values of learning, culture, and community connection.

QF's Ramadan in-person activities will be held in different venues including Qatar National Library, where the 'Beautiful Athan Contest' is open to all members of the public. Participants should record themselves saying the call to prayer and email it to anaddafqnl . 'A Prophet's Story: Read the Qur'an to Find Out Who!' is a weekly Qur'an competition for children that will be held through the library's Instagram account, QNL_children .



The Minaretein (Education City Mosque) will host the second edition of the 'Sustainable Zero-Waste Community Iftar', 'Ramadan Lecture Series; which will be held daily after Asr prayer in addition to 'Jewels of Ramadan' a six lecture series dedicated to women only will be held on Tuesdays and Saturdays from March 25 - April 18 after Taraweeh prayers. On March 22, after Taraweeh prayer, a lecture on the 'Art of Dua' will be held at Oxygen Park in Education City.

Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women will offer a wide variety of events and programs during Ramadan that fall under its three streams: Religious, Development, and Social. These will include classes, public lectures, and social events. Al-Mujadilah will also host daily Taraweeh and Qiyam prayers for ladies.

A wide range of sports and fitness activities will take place across Education City during Ramadan. These include health and fitness classes, including ladies-only and mixed sessions; the first edition of the Ramadan football cup; glow in the dark basketball; a mountain bike trail Ramadan event; aquathon; a glow run; and a padel camp for women and girls.

Qatar Diabetes Association will have a dedicated hotline 44547334 where diabetic patients can call to speak to a doctor and ask questions concerning fasting, treatment, and management of their condition.

Awareness sessions on safely managing diabetes while fasting during Ramadan will be held after Taraweeh prayers at five mosques across the country, including the Education City Mosque.