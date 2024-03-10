Roaming Parade, Workshops Lined Up At Expo 2023 Doha For Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Starting March 11, 2024, Al Bidda park that is the venue for Expo 2023 Doha has several activations lined up for Ramadan.

Announcing the schedule for the same, Expo 2023 Doha listed out various events in its three different zones - international, cultural and family zones.

The family zone will arrange for moon sighting night on Saturday and Sunday, March 9 & 10, 2024, at 7:30pm at the Ennat Expo.

The other activities range from roaming parade, different tournaments to workshops and cultural activities and are listed below:

Cultural Zone



Ramadan Workout - daily from 5pm to 12 midnight at Sports Field

Ramadan Padel Tournament - March 14 to 16, 10 pm to 12 midnight, Sports Court

Sea World Show - March 15 and 16 from 9:30pm to 10:15pm

International Zone

Al Matoua Activation - 30 minute two show daily at 9:15pm and 11pm at Qatar Pavilion

Msaher in Ramadan - daily at 11:30pm at Qatar Pavilion

Roaming parade - daily from 9:30 pm to 11pm across the zone

Ramada Football Tournament - March 14 - 16 from 10pm to 12 midnight at Sports Court

Family Zone

Ramadan Crafts Workshop - daily from 5pm to midnight at Expo School & Ennat Expo

Lantern Decorating Contest - daily from 5pm to 12 midnight at Expo School & Ennat Expo

Islamic Art Workshop - daily from 5pm to 12 midnight at Expo School & Ennat Expo

Crafting and Coloring - daily from 5pm to 12 midnight at Expo School & Ennat Expo

Decorating Iftar Boxes - daily from 5pm to 12 midnight at Expo School & Ennat Expo

Ramadan Quiz and Games - daily from 5pm to 12 midnight at Expo School & Ennat Expo

The Spirit of Ramadan - daily from 5pm to 12 midnight at Ennat Expo

Arabic Calligraphy Workshop - daily from 5pm to 12 midnight at Ennat Expo & Falcon City

Traditional Ramadan Games - daily from 5pm to 12 midnight at Ennat Expo

Poetry Nights - daily from 5pm to 12 midnight at Falcon City

Ramadan Rhythms Show - Three shows from March 11 to 14 at 9:30pm, 10:40pm and 11:50pm at Family Amphitheater

Zahra's Ramadan Journey Show - three shows on March 15 and 16 at 9:30pm, 10:40pm and 11:50pm at Family Amphitheater

Al Matoua Activation - 30 minute two show daily at 8:30pm and 10pm at Ennat Expo

Msaher in Ramadan - daily at 10:30pm at Ennat Expo

Roaming Parade - Daily 11:15pm to midnight - across the zone