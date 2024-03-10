Inaugural Race Of 2024 Motogp World Championship Kicks Off At Lusail International Circuit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Lusail, Qatar: Lusail Speed Festival is accelerating excitement with the return of MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar 2024 at Lusail International Circuit (LIC). After being recognized as the Best Grand Prix of 2023, MotoGP is set to give fans a memorable experience. Making things even more exciting, Qatari emerging rider Hamad Al-Sahouti will be participating in Moto3 Junior World Championship after signing with CFMOTO Aspar racing team.

The first day of the Grand Prix, on Friday, March 8, 2024, focused on free practice rounds for the following MotoGP categories: MotoGP Moto2, and Moto3. The renowned Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup is back again marking ten years of promoting emerging talent in the motorsports world. This year, spectators will also get a chance to watch Qatar-based championship, Qatar Supersport 300 and Qatar Superstock 600. During the Free Practice, riders familiarize themselves with the track and hone team strategies for the upcoming sessions.

The race schedule kicked off with the qualifying round of the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup. The riders' performance in this round marked grid positions in the following races. Zen Mitani from Japan delivered the best performance overall and was followed by Ryota Ogiwara and Seiryu Ikegami from Japan.

Moreover, MotoGP free practice was dominated by the Spanish riders, where Marc Marquez from Gresini Racing secured the fastest lap recorded at 2 minutes 06.544 seconds; followed by Augusto Fernandez at 2 minutes 06.834 seconds and Pedro Acosta at 2 minutes 06.938 seconds from Red Bull GASGAS Tech3.

In the Moto2 free practice, Jaume Masia from Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team concluded the sessions with 2 minutes 14.891 seconds, followed by Bo Bendsneyder from Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team at 2 minutes 15.898 seconds and Xavier Artigas from Forward team finishing at 2 minutes 16.882 seconds.

Once again, Spain led the Moto3 free practice where Ivan Ortola from MT Helmets - MSI delivered the fastest lap clocking at 2 minutes 04.205 seconds followed by Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) at 2 minutes 04.373 seconds and David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) with 2 minutes 04.445 seconds.

Fatima Al-Qaedi (pictured below), Marketing and Communication Manager at Lusail International Circuit, invited fans to attend the races of MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar 2024 to enjoy the two-wheel racing action along with the fanzone activities.

She stated“MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar 2024 is an event for fans of all ages and there is something for everyone to enjoy. The first 400 fans to enter the venue will have a unique opportunity to access the“MotoGP Hero Walk” and see their favorite MotoGP riders in person. Selected riders today also appeared in the fanzone creating a thrilling atmosphere for fans.”

Al-Qaedi also expressed her happiness at hosting the opening round of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship of its 75th edition. She expressed that LIC will witness exciting and intense competition on Saturday and Sunday.

The Fan Zone was alive with crowds joining in various activities, attendees had opportunities to interact with the world renowned riders such as, Luca Marini, Ricardo Rossi and Fabio Di Giannantonio during Q&A sessions creating a vibrant atmosphere.

The MotoGPQatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar 2024 guarantees exciting race action over the next two days, and spectators can anticipate intense competition among teams racing for the championship title. Tickets for the race can be secured on LCSC website.