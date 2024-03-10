Doha Metro And Lusail Tram Service Hours Extended For Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Starting from the first day of Ramadan, the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram service hours will be extended.

Qatar Rail will operate the metro and tram service from 6 am on Saturday to 1 am on Thursday. Meanwhile, on Friday, the service will begin at 2 pm and will continue to operate until 1 am.



While Qatar Calendar House, through astronomical calculations has said that Ramadan is expected to begin on March 11, the official decision of the advent of the holy month remains with the Moon Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs. The Ministry has called on all Muslims in the State of Qatar to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan tomorrow, Sunday, March 10, 2024.