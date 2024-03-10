               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Doha Metro And Lusail Tram Service Hours Extended For Ramadan


3/10/2024 8:31:13 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Starting from the first day of Ramadan, the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram service hours will be extended.

Qatar Rail will operate the metro and tram service from 6 am on Saturday to 1 am on Thursday. Meanwhile, on Friday, the service will begin at 2 pm and will continue to operate until 1 am.

Read Also
  • 2nd day of Passage to India lights up MIA Park; celebrates Qatar-India ties
  • Scattered rain witnessed in parts of Qatar

While Qatar Calendar House, through astronomical calculations has said that Ramadan is expected to begin on March 11, the official decision of the advent of the holy month remains with the Moon Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs. The Ministry has called on all Muslims in the State of Qatar to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan tomorrow, Sunday, March 10, 2024.

MENAFN10032024000063011010ID1107957674

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search