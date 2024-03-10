Cambodia Earns New World Record For Largest 'Bridal Carry'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Phnom Penh: Hundreds of Cambodians braved sticky tropical heat to set an unusual new world record: for the most people performing a "bridal carry" at the same time.
Late on Friday, 245 men hoisted their partners -- wives, girlfriends, sisters or mothers -- with one arm under the legs and one behind the back and held the position for a minute to set the mark, certified by Guinness World Records representatives.
"I am so happy, it is my first time to participate in such an event to break a world record for Cambodia," Sam Khan, 25, told AFP before carrying his wife.
The event drew participants young and old.
A man carries his mother during the competition on March 8, 2024. (Photo by Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP)
"I am so excited," 50-year-old mother Heng Pov told AFP while being carried by her son.
After setting the record, many of the participants carried on with the hold as part of a competition to win a new car.
The "bridal carry" is so named for the way a groom in some cultures carries his bride over the threshold of their new home.
