FIM President Praises Motogp Grand Prix Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) Jorge Viegas praised the ideal atmosphere witnessed by the Qatar Airways Grand Prix, the opening round of the 75th edition of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship, which is hosted by the Losail International Circuit over three days under floodlights.

Vegas said, in a press remarks, that the current edition of the championship represents a special occasion for the FIM, as it is the 75th edition in the history of the world championship, expressing his happiness that the celebration of this edition will begin in Qatar.

He said that the start of the current edition of the World Championship at Losail International Circuit was strong in the free trial races with the participation of all the world champions, pointing out at the same time that the World Championship witnessed great development throughout its history leading up to this year's edition.

The President of the International Federation also praised the great facilities provided by Lusail International Circuit to the teams and riders participating in the competitions, stressing that the Qatar Tour always emerges successful, at both organizational and technical levels.

For her part, Director of Marketing and Communications at Lusail International Circuit, Fatima Al Qaidi invited fans to attend the Qatar Airways MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix competitions at Lusail International Circuit to enjoy the races as well as the activities accompanying the opening round of the World Motorcycle Championship. (QNA)