Amir Receives Written Message From Cuban President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from HE President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received the message during his meeting Sunday with Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, HE Dr. Eduardo Martinez Diaz, the Personal Envoy of the Cuban President.