Health Ministry Announces Ramadan Working Hours For Medical Commission, Birth Registration Offices

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced the working hours during the month of Ramadan this year for the Medical Commission department and birth registration offices.

The Ministry further noted that the operation hours of the Medical Commission Department will be 9am to 1pm and an evening shift from 1:30pm to 5:30 pm.

The births registration offices, and Deaths Registration Unit at the Humanitarian Services Office will be working from 9:30am until 4:30pm. It also added that there will be different shifts for workers of the Deaths Registration Unit at the Humanitarian Services Office.

The Ministry of Public Health wishes all citizens and residents of the State of Qatar a happy and blessed holy month of Ramadan.