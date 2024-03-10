HMC Laboratories Receive CAP Accreditation For Sixth Time

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology (DLMP) has been reaccredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) for the sixth consecutive cycle with high commendation by a highly experienced international team of inspectors from North America.

Additionally, Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital, opened in 2022, underwent inspection for the first time and received CAP accreditation with zero deficiencies. The CAP inspections took place from February 18 to 25 this year and are held every two years.

The DLMP not only serves the patients of HMC but also provides referral services to more than 140 customers across Qatar including government, semi-government and private sectors. The department performs more than 21 million tests per year, including tests for the Blood Bank Service, and provides a comprehensive range of specialized laboratory services for the people of Qatar.

Dr Einas Al Kuwari (pictured above), Chairperson, DLMP said CAP Accreditation is considered the 'gold standard' of laboratory accreditation.

“CAP Accreditation demonstrates HMC's high-standard quality assurance and quality control programs and is a major milestone for the Corporation and Qatar,” Dr Al Kuwari said.“The designation places HMC's laboratories among an elite class of organizations globally and demonstrates the importance we place on delivering the safest, highest quality and most effective patient care.

“It is the invaluable contribution of our laboratory pathologists, consultants, clinical scientists, supervisors, technical and support staff along with the quality, safety and administration teams that enable us to achieve this prestigious re-accreditation.”

The CAP Accreditation is founded on the most exacting standards in clinical diagnostic laboratories and is designed to provide assurance to the public and patients that the laboratory services are safe and that the public can have full confidence in the results and interpretative advice provided.

“Accreditation is an important metric of a laboratory's quality standard and by pursuing accreditation with the CAP, HMC has benchmarked their laboratory and pathology services alongside leading laboratory and medical facilities worldwide, solidifying their position as a leader in the region,” Dr Al Kuwari said.

According to Dr Al Kuwari the DLMP is working on expanding services to offer as well as being at the forefront of new and innovative treatments.

“Precision medicine, regenerative medicine, artificial intelligence and molecular diagnostics are all changing the face of healthcare and how we care for patients,” Dr. Al Kuwari said.“We are ready and already working to be an integral part of the changing healthcare landscapeand serve the changing needs of the patientto the highest standards.”

The DLMP has also achieved accreditation from the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapy (AABB).