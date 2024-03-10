Ramadan 2024: Embracing Tradition And Celebration In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As we enter Ramadan, Qatar's landscape transforms into a lively mosaic of tradition, celebration, and generosity. From exclusive offers and deals across the country to the anticipation of Ramadan tents, the Holy Month brings a plethora of experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Supermarkets, malls, and retail outlets across the country have commenced their annual Ramadan promotions, catering to the surging demand for both consumer and non-consumer goods. Markets come alive with eager shoppers seeking household essentials and special Ramadan products.

Leading retailers such as Safari and Lulu have unveiled enticing offers, embracing the spirit of the Holy Month. From discounted household essentials to promotions on home appliances, the Ramadan season offers special savings and elevated experiences for all. Products such as two pieces Tom Smith Vacuum Flask are currently priced at QR149 from QR249, while one litre assorted Tom Smith Vacuum Flask is ranged at QR129 from QR199. On the other hand, household essentials such as a seven-piece Arcopal Orient Water set are available for QR15 instead of its previous cost of QR19.

Preparations are underway to set up Ramadan tents across the country, providing a communal space for sharing joy and blessings during Iftar (fast-breaking evening meal). The General Department of Endowments has announced an expansion of Ramadan tents and Iftar distribution points, doubling the opportunities for communal gatherings and breaking fast together. The Ramadan 2024 will witness 20 Ramadan tents and Iftar distribution points compared to 10 such facilities last year, a significant 100% increase.

Moreover, the department will provide over 700,000 Iftar meals to fasting individuals at various locations across Qatar, reaffirming the spirit of generosity and community during the Holy Month.

As dietary routines shift during Ramadan, special attention is given to those with chronic conditions. Patients with heart conditions or diabetes are advised to consult with healthcare professionals to ensure a healthy fasting experience, tailored to their specific needs and requirements. Dietary patterns shift dramatically during Ramadan, making it difficult for diabetics and pre-diabetics to maintain a balanced diet. Instead of their regular five to six meals, diabetics must limit themselves to two or three meals within a 12-15 hour fasting period.

Doha's premier hotels spare no effort in curating sumptuous experiences that blend tradition with luxury. From lavish Iftar buffets to tranquil staycations, these establishments offer guests a truly enriching and memorable Ramadan experience.

Amidst the festivities, Qatar's strong economy continues to thrive, with the month of Ramadan witnessing a significant rise in remittances. Expatriates from various countries send money to their families, particularly in Asia, to meet expenses during Ramadan and Eid, making it a bustling period for exchange houses and international money transfers.

As the crescent moon heralds the beginning of Ramadan, Qatar embraces the spirit of unity, compassion, and tradition, making it a truly special time for all who call this diverse nation home.

Ramadan holds a significant place in the hearts of Muslims worldwide, symbolising a period of reflection, spiritual growth, and community. In Qatar, the observance of Ramadan is marked by a blend of ancient traditions and modern conveniences, creating a unique and vibrant atmosphere throughout the country.

With each passing year, Qatar reaffirms its commitment to preserving and honouring the sacred traditions of Ramadan, ensuring that residents and visitors alike can experience the true essence of this blessed month in all its richness and beauty. As the crescent moon appears on the horizon, signaling the beginning of Ramadan, Qatar welcomes all to join in the spirit of celebration, solidarity, and grace.