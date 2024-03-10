Special Dietary Needs During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As usual eating routine changes significantly during the holy month of Ramadan, it is important for people with chronic conditions to be aware of the special dietary needs that fasting can entail for them.

Several studies suggest that fasting may provide several health benefits, including weight loss, blood sugar control, reduce blood pressure and control cholesterol.

But people with chronic diseases may develop complications during fasting if they miss taking their prescribed medications, as well as experiencing malnutrition and deficiencies in certain vitamins, minerals, and calcium.

Therefore, following proper medical advice is essential for anyone planning to fast, especially those who suffer from chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney failure, according to experts. Following are some expert advice for people with some chronic diseases.

CARDIAC PATIENTS

Patients with heart conditions should carefully plan their food intake during Ramadan to ensure a healthy fasting experience. Most stable cardiac patients can safely fast during Ramadan, as it can improve cardiovascular risk factors. However, those with decompensated heart failure or requiring large diuretic doses should avoid fasting, especially in summer. Recent myocardial infarction, unstable angina, or cardiac surgery patients should avoid fasting without individualized physician advice.

During Ramadan, attention to salt intake is crucial as traditional Iftar items are often high in salt, which can increase blood pressure and thirst. Diuretics should be avoided or administered in the early evening, especially in hot climates. Weight changes during Ramadan are short-term, so consistent lifestyle modifications are necessary for sustained weight loss.

Including fiber-rich foods such as lentils, vegetables, whole grains, and fruits in Suhoor and Iftar meals can prevent constipation, control blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and increase satiety. Homemade, hygienically prepared meals are preferable. Saturated and trans fats raise cardiovascular disease risk, so opt for lower-fat options and include heart-healthy fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats from sources like fish, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.

Maintaining adequate fluid intake is essential to prevent dehydration, headaches, low blood pressure, or constipation. Cooking methods should prioritize healthier options like baking, grilling, or sautéing with minimal oil instead of deep frying or using excessive ghee. Light exercise, such as performing Tarabih prayers regularly, complements dietary management during Ramadan for heart health.

DIABETIC PATIENTS

During Ramadan, dietary patterns change significantly, posing challenges for diabetics and pre-diabetics in maintaining a balanced diet. Instead of their usual 5-6 meals, diabetics must adjust to 2 or 3 meals within a 12-15 hour fasting period.

Consulting clinicians and dieticians before fasting is crucial to ensure safety.

Type 1 diabetics with a history of hypoglycemia are at higher risk, while Type 2 diabetics may experience less severe symptoms. Good blood sugar control is key, with emphasis on complex carbohydrates at Suhoor and avoiding sugary and fatty foods at iftar.

It is recommended to have the Suhoor meal as late as possible, focusing on foods high in complex carbohydrates like whole grain bread, vegetables, oats, brown rice, and fruits with skin. These carbohydrates take longer to digest, providing sustained energy throughout the fasting day.

Avoid sugary drinks and high-fat foods during iftar. Instead, start with a small portion of foods rich in simple carbohydrates that can be quickly absorbed by the body, such as sugar-free and decaffeinated drinks, dates, or milk, to prevent dehydration.

For iftar, opt for whole wheat flour chapatis, vegetables, and a meat dish. Including salads can boost fiber intake. Chickpeas and haleem are good choices for diabetic individuals due to their high fiber content. Steer clear of deep-fried foods like parata, puri, samosa, and pakoras. Having a glass of milk or fruit before bedtime helps maintain normal blood sugar levels until Suhoor.

Monitoring blood sugar levels regularly is essential, and avoiding overeating and sleeping soon after dinner helps in managing diabetes during Ramadan.

HYPERTENSION

It's crucial to consult the doctor beforehand to discuss effective strategies for managing lifestyle adjustments and any necessary medications, ensuring safe fasting while effectively managing hypertension symptoms. Controlled hypertension patients can fast safely, but those with resistant hypertension should wait until their blood pressure is controlled.

Maintaining proper hydration is paramount during fasting, particularly for individuals with high blood pressure. Aim to drink at least 2-3 liters of water throughout the fasting period, avoiding sugary and caffeinated beverages that can spike blood sugar levels and lead to dehydration.

Similar to diabetic patients, careful consideration of what and when to eat during fasting periods, such as Ramadan, is essential for overall health maintenance. Collaborate with your doctor to develop a healthy eating plan that emphasizes avoidance of high-fat foods, incorporates plenty of fruits and vegetables, and includes other foods known to help regulate blood pressure. Additionally, your doctor may recommend lifestyle adjustments such as smoking cessation and increased physical activity to better manage hypertension.

Individuals with hypertension should remain vigilant about monitoring symptoms such as headaches and dizziness, and should continue attending regular check-ups to ensure effective management of their condition.