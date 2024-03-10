Luxury Ramadan Breaks At Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas invites you to elevate your Ramadan experience with an unparalleled break away from the city. Embrace the spirit of the season with exceptional savings on the expansive resort's private beach villas, offering unmatched value to escape the city hustle while indulging in traditional Ramadan festivities.

Starting from QR3,250 per night, immerse yourself in one of 84 private beach villas, ranging from two to four-bedroom options, including two Royal Villas. Each villa features its own private garden, beach access and ocean views, along with amenities such as a private pool, rooftop terrace, and separate living and dining spaces.

For those seeking a more traditional stay, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas is also offering special rates on the hotel's spacious rooms throughout Ramadan. Elegantly styled with tasteful Arabesque touches, with each offering a furnished balcony or terrace with stunning views across the Arabian Gulf, with prices starting from QR999 per night.

Available on stays between 10th March and 9th April, guests booking this special offer will also receive complimentary Iftar and Suhoor, as well as unlimited access to the thrilling Sea Caves Water Park, part of the resort's renowned Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park, which features 19 attractions and 30 rides and slides for endless family fun.

Highly regarded for its delectable culinary offerings, the resort will be serving Iftar at Souk Kitchen, a modern and vibrant eatery nestled within the heart of the resort, while guests looking to savour Suhoor are invited to dine at Levantine, where an enticing selection of Arabian delicacies and signature dishes with a twist await. Both venues offer a lively communal ambience where guests can celebrate the occasion against a soundtrack of live oud melodies, accompanied by a generous offering of regional beverages and an enticing display of authentic Middle Eastern pastries.

In alignment with Hilton's Green Ramadan campaign, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas is committed to fostering sustainability and reducing food waste during the holy month. Through partnerships with organizations like the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) West Asia, the resort is implementing measures such as composting excess food waste, promoting plant-based dishes, prioritizing local food sourcing, and minimizing plastic use across operations. This initiative underscores our dedication to Hilton's Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals, aiming to reduce food waste sent to landfill by 50%.

Guests seeking relaxation can discover the eforea spa's special green tea infused Ramadan treatments, including a Green Tea Full Body Scrub or Green Tea Wrap & Float, available for QR 250 per treatment.

Rishab Sahney, Resort Commercial Director at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming Ramadan festivities, stating: "We are thrilled to welcome guests to celebrate Ramadan with us at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas. Our special staycation package offers the perfect blend of tranquillity, tradition, and exceptional value, ensuring a memorable experience for all who join us during this auspicious time."

For reservations and enquires, contact +974 4423 6666 or [email protected] . To learn more about the savings that await, visit: .