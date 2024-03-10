Handmade Bishts Illuminate Souq Waqif's Artistry Scene

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ahlam Ghajjou | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the heart of Souq Waqif, the art of Bisht-making comes to life under the skilled hands of craftsmen.

This traditional item of clothing is a long cloak made of light, often sheer material, with trimmings made of real gold, worn over a white thobe.

Asaad Haj, responsible for Bisht Salem Shop, shared with The Peninsula insights into the age-old tradition of crafting these symbolic garments.

"The process of making a Bisht spans one week to ten days," he says, shedding light on the journey it undertakes, involving a dedicated team of artisans.

Haj emphasizes the cultural significance of Bishts, noting their dual role in both everyday life and special occasions. "Formal colors of Bishts are black, white, and brown. They are worn, especially during occasions like marriages and religious events such as Eid prayers."

In response to growing interest, Haj highlights, "After the World Cup, where Lionel Messi wore a Bisht while lifting the trophy during the awards ceremony, we witnessed a surge in demand, especially from tourists. People wanted to understand the symbolism and cultural importance of Bishts."

Talking about prices, he adds that the handmade Bishts, with intricate golden threads and superior fabric quality, command higher prices than machine-made ones, ranging from QR1,800 to QR9,000.

As the demand for Bishts surges post-Ramadan, with the approaching Eid and numerous marriages, Haj points out the importance of the attire in Qatari culture and traditions.

Primarily worn in the Gulf, Bisht has been a garment of choice for centuries during special occasions, symbolizing appreciation and respect, and is typically worn by dignitaries such as politicians, sheikhs, and other high-status individuals.