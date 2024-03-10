Qatar, Estonia Explore Fostering Cooperation In Technology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: First Vice-Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari met on Thursday, with H E Tiit Riisalo, Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology of the Republic of Estonia, and his accompanying delegation in the presence of many Qatari businessmen.

The meeting focused on the economic and commercial relations between both countries, the investment climate, and opportunities in sectors like ICT, digitalization, cybersecurity, and communication technology.

It also discussed the possibility of establishing joint ventures and commercial alliances between Qatari and Estonian companies.

In his remarks, Mohamed bin Twar highlighted the good relationship between Qatar and Estonia, stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation between Qatari and Estonian companies in these sectors, especially in light of Qatar's great interest in developing the technology and cybersecurity sectors.

He affirmed that the Chamber welcomes enhancing cooperation and partnership between companies from both sides, noting that the time is appropriate for forging joint projects between Qatari and Estonian business owners and establishing partnerships, whether in Qatar or Estonia.

Twar also highlighted the possibility of holding a joint forum between Qatari and Estonian businessmen and company representatives to explore avenues of cooperation and investment opportunities.

In turn, Tiit Riisalo, Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology of the Republic of Estonia, praised the close relationship between Qatar and Estonia.

The Estonian Minister provided an overview of the economy and investment in his country, noting a shared interest in developing relations across various sectors.