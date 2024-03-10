Qatarenergy Celebrates Qatari Energy Sector Graduates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar : QatarEnergy celebrated the graduation of a new group of Qatari nationals who have successfully completed their academic studies and vocational programs and have joined the workforces of QatarEnergy and other companies in the energy sector.

The graduates will be working with QatarEnergy, QatarEnergy LNG, Shell Qatar, QAFCO, Q-Chem, Dolphin Energy, North Oil Company, ORYX GTL, Qatalum, Qatar Steel, and Woqod.

Speaking at the ceremony, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, congratulated the graduates saying:“I want to congratulate all of our graduates and their parents and families for this achievement, and for taking this first step in your careers. I also want to thank all those involved in the education and training programs in QatarEnergy and its affiliates, and congratulate them on this achievement as well.”

Minister Al Kaabi addressed the graduates and said:“This new stage in your lives will require a lot of hard work that will set you firmly on the road to success.

It is very important to remember that you hold the keys to this success through your commitment and dedication. Always ask questions, and seek every avenue for more knowledge and better experience.”

He added:“We are all one team working, along with our sister companies, for the best interest of the State of Qatar. So, let us all keep that in focus, and get to work for a better future for all of us and for generations to come.”

At the end of the ceremony, Minister Al Kaabi handed certificates of appreciation to all graduates, along with symbolic gifts for outstanding graduates in their fields of specialisation.

The ceremony was attended by senior executives and officials from QatarEnergy and energy sector companies.