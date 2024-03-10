Ooredoo Group Partners With Dropbox

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group has entered into a strategic partnership with Dropbox, becoming the first telecommunications company in the EMEA region to offer Dropbox's full suite of business tools for its customers.

The partnership, which was signed at Mobile World Congress 2024, will provide business customers across Ooredoo's markets with access to Dropbox's fast, secure and reliable syncing and collaboration software, enabling them to increase efficiency and productivity through a single, trusted provider.

Ahmad Abdulaziz Al Neama, Group Regional CEO, Ooredoo, said:“We are proud to partner with Dropbox to provide our business customers with the tools they need to keep their teams working together efficiently. This partnership underlines our commitment to delivering comprehensive digital solutions for our business customers.”

For years, Dropbox has been trusted by millions of customers to provide secure, reliable syncing and collaboration software.

Today, Dropbox offers a whole suite of products designed to simplify workflows, keep teams focused on their work, and save them time.

In addition to Dropbox's trusted syncing and sharing capabilities, Ooredoo customers will have access to Dropbox's e-signature, team management, and content review solutions.

Andrea Trapp, Vice President of International Business, Dropbox said: “At Dropbox, our aim is to help businesses collaborate, stay organised and keep focused on their most important work. We are excited to partner with Ooredoo and equip its customers with Dropbox's range of business products.”