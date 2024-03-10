Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha Presents An Unforgettable Ramadan Experience With The Journey To Silk Road Ramadan Tent

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha is thrilled to unveil its extraordinary Ramadan offerings for the upcoming holy month. This year, the hotel invites guests to a mesmerizing outdoor Ramadan tent.

Al Nafourah Garden will be transformed into a captivating and meticulously designed Ramadan tent. Inspired by the historic trade route, the tent will be adorned with vibrant colors, intricate patterns and traditional decor, creating an immersive experience that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Silk Road.

Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, guests can indulge in an extensive selection of delightful Iftar and Suhoor offerings that showcase the diverse flavors of the Silk Road. The culinary team at Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha has curated a menu that features mouthwatering dishes from various regions along the Silk Road, ensuring a truly authentic and memorable dining experience. From aromatic spices to delectable desserts, every bite will transport you to the heart of this legendary trade route.

"Our Journey to Silk Road Ramadan Tent is the perfect venue for both family and corporate Ramadan gatherings," said General Manager Malte Budde. "We invite our guests to create cherished memories as they enjoy our wide array of Iftar and Suhoor offerings in a captivating setting that pays homage to the rich heritage of the Silk Road."

The Ramadan tent at Hyatt Regency Oryx hotel provides an ideal space for families and businesses alike to come together and celebrate the spirit of Ramadan in a welcoming environment. With comfortable seating arrangements and a serene atmosphere, the tent offers the perfect backdrop for heartfelt conversations and memorable moments.

For more information about its Ramadan tent offers, please contact the hotel on WhatsApp at 66085806 or visit hyattrestaurants.