Embrace The Spirit Of Ramadan At Le Meridien City Center Doha

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Le Meridien City Center Doha is proud to announce a series of special events and offerings to mark this auspicious occasion. Recognizing the significance of Ramadan in the lives of its guests, the team is delighted to provide an enriching and memorable experience for those celebrating this sacred time.

Whether you're looking for a grand Iftar buffet or an intimate Suhoor gathering, we promise an unforgettable journey for your taste buds.

Iftar - Atayeb by La Gourmandise

Embrace the spirit of Ramadan along with friends and family and break your fast at La Gourmandise. Indulge into a bounteous buffet and feast on a special selection of traditional and international dishes, sweet delights and refreshing beverages.



Price: QAR 195

IFTAR BUFFET (Individuals + Non Private groups)

*Kids 6 to 12 pay 50%

Kids under 6 eat for free

Daily from 6pm to 9pm Location: La Gourmandise, 1st Floor

Ramadan Retreat at Le Meridien City Center Doha

Embrace the spirit of Ramadan with Le Meridien's special room offer, designed to enrich your experience during this sacred month. Indulge in the comfort of rooms while enjoying exclusive perks tailored to enhance your stay. From Iftar, Sohour or breakfast meals, early check-in and late check-out to prayer spaces, immerse yourself in a tranquil atmosphere.

Starting QAR 520 from March 10th till April 8th , 2024

Souhour - Oumsiyat by Café Rouge Terrace

Relish in a tasty Suhoor feast at Cafe Rouge Terrace with our special A La Carte Menu! Start with a delicious spread of Oriental Mezze, followed by flavorful platters and finish with your favorite sweet treat. Traditional Ramadan beverages are also available to complete the experience under the enchantment of live oud.



Daily from Iftar time till 1:00am

PRICE: A la carte menu Location: Café Rouge Terrace, Ground Floor

RAMADAN BLISS

Unwind in the sacred haven of serenity as we pamper you with divine treatments. Elevate your essence and embrace the holistic harmony of Ramadan. Awaiting you for a timeless journey of self-discovery and renewal.



Choice of 60 – minute massage for QAR 300

Choice of 90 – minute massage for QAR 400 Choice of 60 – minute facial for QAR 325

Daily | Special price between

10 AM – 5PM

For bookings or Inquiries, call 40413333 or WhatsApp us at 5118 7941.

Ramadan Kareem!

For more information, please visit or contact +974 4041 3333