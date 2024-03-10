Al Najada Hotel Introduces Special Ramadan Offers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Al Najada Hotel Doha has introduced a set of exclusive, distinctive, and appealing offers for the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. The offer includes both stays and dining experiences, with the objective of providing all guests and patrons the opportunity to enjoy the upscale services that distinguishes Al Najada Hotel Doha from other hospitality players.

During the upcoming blessed season, Al Najada Hotel will provide guests with the chance to discover the warmth and charm of authentic Qatari hospitality through exclusive stays. These exclusive stays will be available from March 9 until April 8, at a competitive rate for two people per room. The offer includes a suhoor meal from a selected menu, or an iftar and suhoor buffet from a selected menu. Both offers also include the possibility of a free room upgrade, subject to room availability, and early check-in and late check-out, also subject to room availability.

For those craving for an unmatched oriental flavor,“Al Baraha” Restaurant is set to offer an authentic and elevated hospitality experience for families and individuals during the holy month through Iftars starting with the Maghrib call to prayer until 8.30 pm, where the hotel's talented chefs will curate a distinctive buffet including the delicious and succulent delicacies, starting from the famous Ramadan drinks, soups, cold and hot appetizers, passing through a variety of Eastern and Western main courses, in addition to a live cooking station, paired with an assortment of oriental and international desserts, and diverse variety of juices.

To enrich the guests' experience,“Al Baraha”, with its traditional heritage architectural design, provides the opportunity to savor a traditional Ramadan atmosphere and indulge in an authentic“Suhour”, which is considered the perfect and ideal opportunity for friends and families to gather and spend the most cherished times together. The“Suhour” offer will be available on Thursdays and Fridays for the entire holy month, starting from 9:00 pm until 1:00 am.

Furthermore,“Al Baraha” will welcome, during the holy month, kids under six years to enjoy the buffet for free, while those below 11 will be entitled to get 50% discount. Guests will also be able to redeem the“entertainer”,“My Book”, and“Urban points” vouchers.

For bookings and inquires please call +974 55293149 or email [email protected]