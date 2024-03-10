Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels Reveal Its Opulent Set Of Ramadan Offers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels, the five-star designer collection of boutique hotels, has announced its opulent set of exquisite offers to welcome their guests during the holy month of Ramadan. The offers have launched with the objective of providing an authentic and unique Arabian hospitality experience for families and corporate guests through stay offers and Iftars.

During the holy month, Souq Waqif hotels seek to provide an exceptional and warmth atmosphere for guests to enjoy memorable times and indulge in the most delicious culinary during the company of family and friends.“Argan” the group's renowned and award-winning restaurant at“Al Jasra Boutique Hotel” will provide a luxurious Iftar buffet that includes Ramadan drinks, various selection of soups, baked delicacies, variety of cheeses compendium, in addition to cold and hot mezzah and appetizers, oriental and western salads, a large variety of luscious assortment of Moroccan, Arab, and international dishes rich in delicious flavors to satisfy all tastes and meet the aspirations of all guests.

Furthermore,“Argan” will welcome during the blessed month kids under six years to enjoy the buffet for free, while those below 12 will be entitled to get 50% discount. Guests will also be able to redeem the“entertainer”,“My Book” and“Urban points” vouchers.

To add additional charm to the holy month, Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels launched a special Ramadan stay offer at competitive rates, starting from March 9 to April 8, which includes accommodation for two people in one of the group's unique hotels, including a selected Suhour menu, or an accommodation for two with a selected Iftar and Suhour menus, with the ability to upgrade the room for free (subject to room availability), and early check-in and late check-out (subject to room availability).

For bookings and inquiries call or Whatsapp +974 70473687 or email [email protected] .