Souq Al Wakra Hotel Unveils Its Opulent Bundle Of Ramadan Offers

Souq Al Wakra Hotel, the astonishing beachside property nestled in the historic Al Wakra Souq, launched an exquisite of Ramadan offering encompassing iftar and suhoor in its renowned, distinguished, and magical Ramadan tent, which the hotel was always known for, and patrons wait for it year on year, in addition to astounding stay offers. The newly introduced offers are specially curated and thoughtfully designed to embody the magic, heritage, and authenticity of Qatari hospitality to mark the celebration of the holy month.

Souq Al Wakra Hotel's Ramadan tent provides guests who wish to relax and unwind daily during the holy month, during daily Iftars, starting from sunset call for prayer until 8:30 pm priced at 240 riyals per person, and during suhoor, which will be available on Thursdays and Fridays, starting from 9:30 pm until 1:00 am for 199 riyals per person, the opportunity to enjoy a lavish Ramadan buffet, and indulge in a special gastronomic delight including the most delicious soups, baked goods, a variety of cheeses, hot and cold mezze, appetizers, various salads, and a selection of international main courses, in addition to fresh and succulent grills at the BBQ live cooking station, while the dessert corner will serve mouthwatering sweets and Ramadan beverages.

To enrich the patrons' experience,“Emshoot”, Souq Al Wakra Hotel's renowned restaurant, will also provide the opportunity to relish a traditional Ramadan atmosphere and indulge in an authentic daily“Iftar” buffet, from sunset call for prayer until 8:30 pm, priced at 199 riyals per person.

To share the joy with community members during this blessed occasion, Souq Al Wakra Hotel will welcome, during the blessed month, kids under five years to enjoy the buffet for free, while those under 11 will be entitled to get 50% discount. Guests will also be able to redeem the“entertainer”,“My Book”, and“Urban points” vouchers.

To complete the Ramadan experience and embark in the journey of exploring the fragrance of authentic Qatari traditions and the latest modern amenities and upscale services, Souq Al Wakra Hotel has introduced a special stay offer from March 9 to April, which includes accommodation for two including Iftar, or an accommodation for two including Iftar and Suhour, with the ability to upgrade the room for free (subject to room availability), and early check-in and late check-out (subject to room availability) at competitive rates.

For bookings and inquires call +97444287888 or email [email protected]