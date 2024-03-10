Best Grand Prix Award An Honour, Says Al Hamad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Executive Director of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and CEO of Lusail International Circuit Amro Al Hamad expressed his delight on MotoGP 2023 Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar being named the Best Grand Prix of 2023.

In a statement, Al Hamad said:“It is an honour to be acknowledged as the Best Grand Prix of 2023, and our team is dedicated to going beyond expectations to ensure an unforgettable experience for all. The excitement is building once again at MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2024 as we are witnessing the epitome of motorsport excellence right here at Lusail International Circuit. We are looking forward to the upcoming races and wishing the best of luck to all teams and riders.”

The Qatar event was named the best after every aspect of each Grand Prix was considered, with the teams' Association (IRTA) voting across several categories to select the winner. The result was then ratified by the Grand Prix Commission as Qatar GP emerged on top following the decisive vote. The award will be presented today ahead of the season-opening 2024 Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar.