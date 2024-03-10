Al Qubaisi, Pia Shine In QSTK 600, QSSP 300

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The opening round of the Qatar SuperStock 600 (QSTK 600), organized by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation at the Lusail International Circuit, saw Qatari rider Abdulla Al Qubaisi emerging victorious ahead of his familiar rival Saeed Al Sulaiti.

Al Qubaisi completed the 10-lap-event in his Yamaha R6 in 21 minutes 10.506 secs, setting a remarkable pace with the best lap time of 2:06.264 at an average speed of 154.5 kmh.

Following closely in the second position was Al Sulaiti who clocked a total time of 21 minutes 10.671 seconds. Marshel Al Naimi trailed behind at 21 minutes 31.318 seconds. Notably, Al Naimi also recorded the fastest lap of the race at 2 minutes 05.529 seconds.

Earlier, in the Qatar Super Sports (QSSP) 300 season also kicked off with an electrifying first round which was won by Italian rider Edoardo Pia. Pia dominated the race with a stellar performance on his Kawasaki 400, completing the race in 16:40.111, also recording an impressive best lap time of 2:23.233.

Aaron Robinson from Great Britain, finished +0.967 secs behind in second place, while Egylt's Mahmoud Elbanna secured the third spot with a gap of +14.480.