Qatar Hosts FIBA Delegation For 2027 Basketball World Cup Planning

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) and the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Local Organizing Committee (FBWC 2027 LOC) welcomed a delegation from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) for two days of strategic discussions regarding the upcoming 2027 Basketball World Cup.

The discussions focused on establishing a lasting legacy beyond 2027 through collaboration with various national stakeholders. Key areas of focus included youth development, technical capacity building, promoting the sport's culture, and addressing United Nations Sustainability Development Goals through basketball initiatives. Representatives from Qatar Foundation (QF), Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM), Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar School Sports Association (QSSA), Qatar Tourism, and Generation Amazing (GA) participated in these discussions.

Furthermore, the event's marketing strategy was addressed, prioritizing broad visibility, digital engagement, and strategic partnerships to ensure a memorable, engaging, and inclusive 2027 World Cup.

The FIBA delegation concluded their visit by conducting technical visits to competition venues and inspection visits to official hotels.

Qatar's selection as the host of the men's 2027 World Cup was announced during the FIBA Central Board meeting on April 28, 2023, in Manila. Qatar's bid stood out, making it the most prominent choice for the event.

The 2027 edition will mark the first time the tournament is held in the Middle East and North Africa region and will be the third consecutive World Cup held in Asia, following the 2019 edition in China and the 2023 edition in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.