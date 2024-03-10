Coach Younes Wants Al Arabi's Best Against Leaders Al Sadd

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Last season's runners-up up Al Arabi will be looking to improve their ranking in the Expo Stars League this time, but the high-flying Al Sadd will be out to make that task extremely difficult when the two teams face off today.

Al Thumama Stadium will host the exciting encounter today – starting at 8:30pm, marking an electrifying start to Week 17 of the prestigious League.

Despite being separated by 15 points, with Al Arabi in fifth place with 21 points and Al Sadd leading the pack with 36, the clash is likely to be a face-off between equally strong opponents.

The previous round saw Al Arabi securing a thrilling 4-3 victory against Qatar SC, while Al Sadd, who are looking to extend their dominance, were held to a 2-2 draw by Al Gharafa.

Al Arabi coach Younes Ali noted that teams will have to provide something extra to overcome the opponents of Al Sadd's calibre, but vested his trust in his players' abilities.

“These matches require sacrifice for the team and a willingness to outperform the opponents physically and psychologically. I am confident in the players' ability to display these qualities in the match at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday,” Ali said.

“We respect Al Sadd, who are a big team and provide a consistent level under Wesam Rizik. Such matches are difficult and require everyone to be at the highest levels of concentration. I call on the fans to continue their support for the players because their presence gives them a morale boost. It helps them get the job done,” Ali said.

Al Sadd, however, will take a cautious approach, having lost to Al Arabi 0-1 in the first leg - the Wolves' only defeat of the season.

Al Arabi, who feature a formidable line-up including the likes of Marco Verratti, Rafinha Alcantara, and Omar Al Somah, will aim to topple Rizik's side in search of full points.

“There is always a great competition between the two teams in all competitions, and it is a large and exciting meeting for the fans of both teams,” Rizik said.

“The Al Gharafa match has become a thing of the past. We are striving with all our might to correct the mistakes that occurred and therefore we will be ready to face Al Arabi,” Rizik said of the 2-2 draw from the last round.

Rizik, who has talents like Baghdad Bounedjah, Akram Afif and Hassan Al Haydos in his disposal, indicated that his side will go with full force to bounce back in style.

“The next match is a new mission for us and I am waiting for a strong reaction from the players, especially since we are in the lead, and this is a great motivation for us to continue the journey with full force,” said Rizik said ahead of the blockbuster encounter.

In today's second match, Al Wakrah faced Al Duhail at Al Janoub Stadium. The kick-off is at 8.30pm. Al Wakrah are in fourth place with 28 points, while Al Duhail are in sixth place with 19 points, tied with Umm Salal (seventh) on better goal difference.