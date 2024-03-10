Qvision Triumphs With 15 Stevie® Awards, Reinventing Event Excellence In The Middle East And North Africa!

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Vision, a leading company in event management, has achieved remarkable success by winning 15 Stevie Awards at the prestigious awards ceremony held in Ras Al Khaimah on March 2nd. These awards were received in various categories, reflecting QVision's commitment to innovation, excellence, and creativity in event management.

The Middle East and North Africa Stevie® Awards honor innovations and achievements in all aspects of life and business in 18 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, and worldwide.

The awards are a highly regarded global platform recognizing outstanding achievements in various industries. With over 1000 entries in the 2024 competition, QVision is proud to stand among the distinguished winners of the Middle East and North Africa Stevie® Awards.

- Vision's awards span multiple categories, highlighting the company's diverse expertise:

- Golden Stevie® Award for Innovation in Consumer Events, for the development, production and management of the Formula1 ® launch and Motorsport Festival in Qatar.

- Golden Stevie® Award for Innovation in Entertainment Events, for the development, production and management of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM Infotainment and Stadiums Entertainment.

- Golden Stevie® Award for Innovation in Government Events, for the development, production and management of the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the North Gas Field Expansion Project in Qatar.

- Golden Stevie® Award for Innovation in Corporate Events, for the development, production and management of the IATA 78th Annual General Meeting and the World Air Transport Summit.

- Golden Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Chairman of the Year: Awarded to QVision's CEO and Creative Director Sherif Omar Hashisho.

- Golden Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Creative Person of the Year: Awarded to QVision's CEO and Creative Director Sherif Omar Hashisho.

- Golden Stevie® Award for Innovation in the Use of Events: Awarded to QVision for innovation in the use of technology in its produced and executed events.

- Two Silver Stevie® Awards for Innovation in Entertainment Events, for the development, production and management of Qatar Airways 25th anniversary celebration, and the Formula1 ® launch and Motorsport Festival in Qatar.

- Silver Stevie® Award for Innovation in Corporate Events, for the development, production and management of Qatar Airways 25th anniversary celebration.

- Silver Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Business Leader of the Year: Awarded to QVision's CEO and Creative Director Sherif Omar Hashisho.

- Two Silver Stevie® Awards for Most Innovative Entrepreneur of the Year: Awarded to QVision's CEO and Creative Director Sherif Omar Hashisho.

- Silver Stevie® Award for Innovation in Branded Entertainment, for the development, production and management of Qatar Airways 25th anniversary celebration.

- Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in Branded Entertainment: Designing and executing the launch celebration of the Formula1 ® launch and Motorsport Festival in Qatar.

Qatar Vision's triumph at the Middle East and North Africa Stevie® Awards is a genuine testament to its steadfast commitment to excellence and continuous pursuit of innovation in event management. Leading this success is the innovative CEO and Creative Director of QVision, Sharif Omar Hashisho, who received several individual awards for his outstanding contributions and creative leadership.

Sharif Hashisho, CEO of QVision, stated, "I am extremely proud to witness the success that QVision has achieved at the Stevie® Awards. This accomplishment reflects our strong commitment to excellence and innovation in managing creative events. Each award we received is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, confirming our position as a leader not only in Qatar but also in the Middle East and North Africa region. We are truly grateful for this recognition and will remain committed to exceeding expectations in every project we undertake. This great success is not only for us but is also a shining example of our commitment to displaying the excellence of our beloved country, Qatar, and its achievements. It is a great honor to be recognized as a winner of four awards, including Most Innovative CEO of the Year, Most Innovative Creative Person of the Year, Most Innovative Business Leader of the Year, and Most Innovative Entrepreneur of the Year. This undoubtedly affirms my genuine commitment to leadership and innovative contributions. I cannot express enough gratitude to the organizers and the esteemed judging committee for acknowledging our achievements."

Qatar Vision, known as QVision, is a leading company in event management committed to delivering innovative and impactful experiences. With a focus on creativity, excellence, and advanced solutions, QVision continues to redefine the standards of event and celebration management in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Stevie Awards are among the world's top business awards, honoring achievements in various fields, including business, innovation, and leadership. The Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards recognize excellence in diverse industries in the Middle East and North Africa region.