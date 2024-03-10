Landmark Transforms Two Of Its Stores Into All-Female Staff

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Landmark Group Qatar has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to women empowerment and workplace equity.

The company has transformed two of its stores at Abu Sidra Mall, Qatar into all-female staff stores, featuring the popular Babyshop and Lifestyle concepts. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey towards fostering inclusivity and gender equality in the workplace.

Country Head of Landmark Group Qatar, Shumalan Naicker, expressed profound pride in the organization's legacy of promoting women's participation and advancement within the workforce.“As an organization, we take immense pride in our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace culture that empowers women to thrive and succeed. The transformation of these stores into all-female staff outlets is a testament to our dedication to women's empowerment and gender equality,” said Naicker.

Aligning with the United Nations' 2024 International Women's Day theme,“Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” this initiative underscores Landmark Group Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting women's advancement in society and the workplace.

HR Head for Qatar, Yogesh A Tayade, emphasised the significance of this endeavor, stating,“Additionally, female Store managers have been appointed for the remaining two stores (Home Box & Splash) at Abu Sidra Mall, ensuring that all stores at this location are overseen by female managers. These strategic choices underscore the organization's dedication to advancing women's leadership and representation at every level of the workforce.”

The event commemorating the transformation of the stores was honored by the esteemed presence of the Ministry of Labor and the International Labor Organization (ILO) Qatar, underscoring the significance of this initiative in the realm of women empowerment and workplace equity. The transformation of these stores into all-female staff outlets signifies Landmark Group Qatar's unwavering dedication to fostering a workplace environment where women are empowered, valued, and given equal opportunities to thrive.