Sheraton Hosts Celebratory International Women's Day Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Women's Circle – an experience by Sheraton Grand Doha x Anahi – successfully hosted a transformative event recently, welcoming women from diverse backgrounds gathered in a vibrant celebration hub to honour the essence of womanhood at the Women's Circle – 'Celebrating Womanhood' event.

Held in recognition of International Women's Month, this electrifying cocktail-style event brought together 100 participants for an evening filled with wisdom, celebration, joy, and empowerment.

Attendees were welcomed into an enchanting atmosphere where the celebration of womanhood took center stage. Amidst this vibrant setting, guests were treated to a series of short yet dynamic speeches that inspired them. Extraordinary women took the stage, sharing their remarkable tales of self-celebration and the inherent joys of womanhood. Each speaker, including the inspiring voices of Dima Shabbar, Rana Khaled Al Khatib, Homara Choudhary, Salma Ahmad Al Hammadi, Veronica Cagliani, and Aisha Ibrahim Al Khaldi, illuminated their personal journeys with authenticity and passion.

Their stories served as sources of inspiration, uplifting everyone in attendance and leaving a profound impact on the hearts and minds of all who listened.

In addition to the inspiring voices, attendees were treated to a delightful array of engaging activities and generous giveaways that enriched the celebration. The event featured lovely giveaways from Addoony Cosmetics and a stunning Abaya from Dar Al Dima, Abaya & Modistware. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy the artistic talents of a Glitter Henna Artist and Fashion Illustrator by Trinity Talent Qatar. The evening was enhanced by a live DJ performance, setting the mood and adding to the vibrant atmosphere. The night was made even more memorable with a captivating 360 Photo Booth by Event Developers, adding to the overall enjoyment and excitement of the event.

The event highlighted the collective power of womanhood and emphasized the significant value that women bring to our communities and the world. As March marks a time dedicated to celebrating women, the event served as a meaningful tribute to the contributions of women from diverse backgrounds. It was a moment to reflect on the challenges overcome and the strides yet to be made, inspiring hope and determination for a brighter, more inclusive future for all women.

Women's Circle is committed to bringing women together, offering a safe platform with unique events. Follow @womenscircle for the latest updates and upcoming experiences.

