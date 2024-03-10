Qatar Rail Gets Five-Star Recognition From EFQM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Marking a new achievement, Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) announced that it has received the prestigious five-star recognition for overall organizational excellence from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM).

Managing Director & CEO of Qatar Rail H E Dr. Abdulla Bin Abdulaziz Turki Al Subaie received the Five-Star recognition certificate from the CEO of EFQM Russell Longmuir, during an event held at the La Cigale Hotel, attended by senior management and staff. The ceremony also included acknowledging the Qatar Rail team members who played a significant role in achieving this milestone.

This exceptional distinction on Qatar Rail's first assessment, stands as a testament to the tireless efforts of dedicated leadership and the team at Qatar Rail. Since its inception over 35 years ago, EFQM has assessed more than 50,000 organizations, with only 1% receiving the prestigious five-star recognition. This marks a remarkable achievement for Qatar Rail on both regional and global level.

Additionally, this milestone solidifies Qatar Rail's dedication to excellence to its customers, stakeholders and in every facet of its operations.

Al Subaie said,“We are very pleased and proud to receive a five-star recognition from EFQM. Operational excellence has been the cornerstone of our strategy since our inception, serving as a driving force throughout our journey. It has been paramount in each of our major achievements, from program delivery to the successful launch of Doha Metro operations and the seamless FIFA World Cup experience.

“The EFQM model, built on the pillars of direction, execution, and results, provides a robust and independent framework for evaluating organizational effectiveness in delivering its vision and strategy. Reaching the exceptional five-star level underscores Qatar Rail's rigorous and systematic approach to business, with our work values seamlessly woven into the fabric of our daily operations.”

CEO of EFQM Russell Longmuir, said at the award ceremony:“At the European Foundation for Quality Management, we have assessed more than 50,000 companies over more than 35 years, but less than 1% have been able to achieve the five-star level.”