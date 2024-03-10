Mall Of Qatar To Host First Abyat Showroom Soon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mall of Qatar, the leading destination for shopping and entertainment, has signed an agreement with Abyat, a giant in finishing, retail, furnishing, and home accessories, to open its first showroom in Qatar.

The agreement was signed by Jassim Hamad AlAttiyah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mall of Qatar, and Yasser Hassan Abul, Chairman of Abyat, with the presence of Mohammed Abdullah Al Maraghi, a member of the board of directors of Mall of Qatar, Rony Mourani, CEO of Assets Management, Faisal Abdulaziz Almusalm, a member of the board of directors of Abyat, Abdullah Hussein Ghadanfar, Chairman of the Expansion Committee, Mohammed Khaled Abul, CEO, and lawyer Hussam Saleh AlTunaib, along with several senior officials. The signing ceremony took place yesterday at AlRayyan Hotel Doha.

Officials after signing of agreement.

Abyat was established in 2005 to provide modern products and solutions with a concept and identity inspired by the needs of families, with competitive prices. It has opened many separate showrooms between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, serving over a million families. It is considered one of the first and leading Gulf companies specialised in its field. Since then, it has been striving to reach the best standards of quality and efficiency in providing its products and services under one roof, featuring a wide range of finishing products, furniture, and accessories, including windows and doors, kitchens, sanitary ware, tiles, parquet, lighting, carpets, indoor and outdoor furniture, and decorative pieces.

Mourani emphasised that this step comes as a reinforcement of Mall of Qatar's strategy aimed at providing a unique and comprehensive shopping experience that satisfies all tastes and meets the aspirations of its customers, adding:“Abyat is the perfect partner in this context for its wide range of options in the field of finishing, home furniture, and accessories, and we are confident that this partnership will contribute to enriching and developing the shopping experience for all our visitors”.

For his part, Abul expressed his anticipation for the launch of this partnership, saying:“Abyat's business model is based on a strong conviction that success is related to being a partner and friend to the customer by sharing with them, step by step, the journey in achieving their dream”.

Through its expansion, Abyat aims to enhance its presence in Qatar through Mall of Qatar, which is distinguished by its leading position as the largest shopping and entertainment destination, to serve as a gateway to the local market and to be within reach with its customers in Qatar, closely reflecting its true vision to be at the forefront, in every step, and every home.

The opening of Abyat store is expected in 2025, where Mall of Qatar allocates a space of 15,000sqm. over two floors of a spacious showroom designed and built to allow visitors to discover a world full of diverse options in the field of finishing, furniture, and decor, starting from the foundation stage to adding the final touches. The Abyat showroom will be directly connected to Mall of Qatar through a gateway on the ground floor.