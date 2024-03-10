Chairperson Of Qatar NHRC Discusses Humanitarian Issues With ICRC President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Chairperson of Qatar National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) H E Mirjana Spoljaric Egger on the sidelines of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

In remarks following the meeting, Al Attiyah said the collaboration and joint operation between NHRC and ICRC will help them strengthen the joint understanding of humanitarian challenges and needs in the world in general, and conflict zones such as Gaza and Sudan, in particular.

She said that the expansion of the areas of armed conflict and wars worldwide, along with the spread of hatred and their impact on human rights prompt NHRC and ICRC to upgrade cooperation in safeguarding human rights, particularly the vulnerable segments in conflict and war zones so as to provide support and protection for the most vulnerable people who are at risk of human rights violations.

Al Attiyah noted that conflicts have directly violated the rights to life, food, health and other fundamental rights.

She said that collaboration with ICRC comes within the framework of the regional and international cooperation in human rights and the quest for a change that primarily aims to improve human rights situation in the world through leveraging strategic plans and programs, and providing protection and assistance, in addition to empowering the affected and victimized people due to human rights violations.