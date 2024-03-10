Ooredoo Qatar Launches Ramadan CSR Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a press conference, Ooredoo Qatar announced the launch of its Ramadan Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign,“Endless Giving,” affirming its commitment to charitable activities and community support during the Holy Month. The aim of their far-reaching initiatives and offers is to foster a sense of unity and generosity across Qatar, aligning with the profound values of Ramadan.

The campaign includes Ooredoo's partnership with Rafeeq to distribute Ramadan iftar boxes and food baskets through Rafeeq Al Khair, reinforcing their shared commitment to humanitarian work. The Rafeeq Al Hazz programme, presented by Abdullah Al Ghafri, will also be featured throughout the month of Ramadan on Rafeeq's platform.

In its continuous efforts to support sportsmanship and promote physical wellness, Ooredoo will be the title sponsor of the Neshan Ooredoo Ramadan Shooting Championship 2024. The company will also sponsor the second edition of the Ekbis Volleyball Championship, and the Al Kass Ooredoo Padel Tournament 2024 in partnership with Al Kass Sports Channels. These initiatives reflect Ooredoo's deep-held belief in the importance of fitness as an essential element for a healthy and fulfilling life.

This year's campaign also features a comprehensive partnership with renowned local charities, including Qatar Charity, Qatar Red Crescent, Education Above All, Silatech, and Qatar Cancer Society. The company empowers customers to contribute by donating their Nojoom Points towards various local causes and the provision of Iftar boxes, symbolising a community united by the spirit of giving.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director of PR, Sponsorships and CSR at Ooredoo Qatar, commented:“The month of Ramadan is an opportunity to give and promote societal values. We are honoured to launch our“Endless Giving” campaign, which reflects our commitment to making a positive impact on society. Our partnerships and initiatives this Ramadan are designed to touch every corner of our society, demonstrating that together, we can foster a brighter, more supportive future for all.”

Ooredoo's Ramadan rewards also include upgrades to your travels to Saudi Arabia with a doubled balance on your Ooredoo passport, keeping you closer to family and friends. Ooredoo TV customers will be able to enjoy watching 11 extra channels offering Islamic content with no additional fees.