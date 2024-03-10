Qatar To Chair Permanent Committee For Arab Media At Arab League In Next Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by Qatar Media Corporation (QMC), achieved an amazing victory in chairing the Permanent Arab Media Committee of Arab League in the next session.

Qatar's candidate H E Abdul Rahman bin Nasser Al Obaidan, the media adviser in the Office of the Chairman of the Corporation, gained the confidence of the members in their support for him with the highest percentage of votes, surpassing his competitors from the Republic of Iraq and Yemen.

QMC CEO H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani

These outstanding successes are due to the wise guidance and constant support provided by the QMC Chairman H E Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani and QMC CEO H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani. These successes are also a result of the continuous efforts made by the Corporation to strengthen relations and effective participation in the Arab and regional media scene.

H E Abdul Rahman bin Nasser Al Obaidan

In this context, the Qatar Media Corporation expressed its sincere thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the serious efforts and continued support it provided to the Corporation's candidate to head the committee.