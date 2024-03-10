General Directorate Of Endowments Launches New Mobile Application

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has launched second edition of its mobile app with many new features like making will by vice recording and tender notice and sending endowment gifts.

Director of General Directorate of Endowments Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani said that the app works to facilitate all users' access to all services of the Department, and provide a better experience on mobile devices and tablets that operate on Android and iOS operating systems.

He said that that the current version of the app provides a more intuitive experience, with better access capabilities for the beneficiary groups.

Dr. Sheikh Khalid explained that the new version included the notification service, and provided the ability to adjust its access according to the user category, to enable them to activate all available service notifications or customize some of them, such as tenders, news, sending a gift, the Little Muhaddith Competition, an endowment and a picture, or an endowment magazine.

He also explained that companies can benefit from tender notices issued by the General Administration of Endowments.

Dr. Sheikh Khalid said that the app provides users with access to services in both Arabic and English, and the diversity of services provided to include the possibility of endowment in various ways, writing a will, following up on endowment projects and news, browsing vacant housing units, sending rental requests, viewing the unit's location, requesting endowment fatwas, suggestions and complaints, and building mosques.

He explained that updating the“Will” interface allowed the user to have the feature of audio recording the text of the will, or converting the text of the will into an audio as well, in addition to the services of the Waqf and Image competition, the research magazine, and the Little Muhaddith competition.