14Th Saluki Championship Of Al Gannas Concludes, 14 Winners Crowned

Doha, Qatar: The 14th Saluki Championship 2024 of the Qatari Society of Al Gannas wrapped up yesterday at Sabkhat Marmi in the Sealine Area.

The event saw the participation of 15 competitors from Qatar and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The results showed the participant Nasser Obaid Al Ketbi winning the first four places in this tournament, while Hamad Khalfan Al Shamsi won the fifth place.

Member of the Hadad Al Salooqi Committee Ibrahim Khalil Al Tamimi said Saluki is one of the most powerful championships in the region, because many of senior legends, who were participating in this tournament, had previously took part in similar championships in several countries, underlining that the contest was powerful with close levels.

For their part, several participants in the final, alongside a host of fans lauded the great breakthrough the tournament has been witnessing each year, along with the perfect organization and mammoth efforts of Al-Gannas in preserving this traditional hunting patrimony.

A part from being widely renowned, Saluki championship garners exponential number of fans who earnestly watch these patrimonial contests during the whole year, especially at the Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi).