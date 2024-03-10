Qatar A Destination For World-Class Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism has invested in creating the optimum environment for world- class MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) and business events and has become widely known for hosting the biggest regional and international events and exhibitions.

This has created a boost in the entire tourism value chain, increasing visitor demand and attracting inward investment, resulting in driving a multiplier effect across the domestic economy.

An epitome of such large-scale events is the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), the largest B2B and B2C event of its kind in the region, which has successfully run for two decades.

The success of the business events sector contributes to strengthening Qatar's position as an attractive tourist destination, and contributes to the growth of direct and indirect tourism spending, as well as supporting relevant sectors such as aviation, hospitality and transportation, which is reflected in the provision of job opportunities and the promotion of investment opportunities in the growing tourism sector, which contributes to achieving sustainable economic development and achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

As it celebrated two decades of excellence, DJWE invited the world to experience the epitome of luxury, creativity, and cultural richness, as it is an international platform that brings together experts in the jewellery and watch industry from all over the world.

The 20th DJWE concluded on February 11, after a successful seven-day run. It closed its doors with record-breaking numbers of 30,000 attendees, soaring 20% from its predecessors, and an increase of 20% in comparison to last year's sales.

Commenting on the success of the exhibition, Chairman of Qatar Tourism H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji said:“As we concluded the 20th anniversary of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, I am honoured to extend my gratitude to our valued partners, esteemed exhibitors, and visitors for their unwavering commitment in making this event a resounding success. I would like to report that this year we have surpassed last year's sales by 20%. The past two decades have been a testament to the enduring legacy of this exhibition."

Al Kharji added:“As we reflect on its rich history, we vow to carry this legacy forward. In alignment with the tourism growth strategy, MICE and business events have become an integral pillar to fulfil the strategic objective of economic diversification.”

The faces of this year's edition, Irina Shayk and Thierry Henry, attended the opening ceremony. Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Universe 2023, also visited the exhibition, in addition to Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Turkish actor Burak Özçivit and Moroccan footballer Yassine Bounou also attended DJWE this year.

A new initiative by Qatar Tourism brought to DJWE this year a pair of the world's largest brilliant cut diamonds, as a testament to displaying the world's rarest jewels. 100-carat each, these two diamonds are valued at $100m. Sourced from The Karowe Mine in Botswana and crafted for three years at HB Antwerp, Belgium, this pair of diamonds is a milestone in the luxury diamond industry.

For the 20th anniversary, DJWE displayed the world's most unique jewellery, watches and collections by over 500 brands from 10 countries.

Qatar Tourism said it looks forward to bringing next year's edition of the exhibition, bigger and better.