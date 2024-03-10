Revolutionary Saudi Tech Partnership: nybl and TCC Join Forces to lead the way in AI innovation at LEAP 2024

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) March 7, 2024, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi technological leaders nybl, the science-based artificial intelligence (AI) pioneer, has announced the finalization of a partnership agreement with a leading company in the field of information technology and advanced digital solutions Technology Control Company (TCC). This partnership aligns with nybl’s strategic growth strategy.



The partnership will see TCC build and sell their own AI applications and models utilizing nybl’s technology platform. TCC will also market and sell nybl’s AI and machine-learning products within the government, banking, telecom, insurance, industrial & energy, health, and infrastructure sectors , amongst others.



Mr. Mohammed Shono, co-founder and COO of nybl, said, “We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with TCC, which will expand our network of channel partners and further deliver on our vision of democratizing AI and positioning our region as a world-leader in advanced AI and machine-learning solutions.”



TCC, founded in 2008, is based in Saudi Arabia. It specializes in security, digital, and big-data services and provides a wide range of digital business solutions, including identity verification, digital platforms, and other digital services products.



Mr. Abdullah AlJathlani, VP of Sales and Commercial at TCC, said, “We have long been admirers of nybl’s capabilities and expertise, as well as their vision of growing Saudi technological capacity. It is a pleasure to not only partner with them to build and sell our own AI applications by using nybl’s AI platform but also, offer their suite of products to our network of clients.”



nybl recently concluded a merger with data specialists Basserah, which has augmented the company’s ability to provide end-to-end AI and machine-learning solutions position themselves as the technological foundation for the world's leading corporations, and strengthened the region’s economy and technological capacity.



These agreements have demonstrated a long-term commitment to increasing local value in the Kingdom and contributing to the economic and technological development of Saudi Arabia. The agreements have also enabled nybl to pursue its ambition to create meaningful change through the transformative potential of AI.



About nybl



nybl is a deep-tech development company with a mission to develop and export technology and innovation from Saudi Arabia and UAE, to the rest of the world. nybl’s technology focuses on delivering real-time failure prediction, prescription, prevention and optimization, increasing efficiency and reducing costs for critical industries and challenges facing humanity. The power of nybl’s Ai is that it solves challenges by helping brilliant people address our most pressing humanitarian, energy, scientific and sustainability challenges.



The vision at nybl is to democratize Ai - building a world in which, together we can unlock the full depth and breadth of human potential. This is achieved with nybl’s suite of AI applications, a world-class ML framework, and Ai platform, and with the aim of transforming data into actionable intelligence.







