Elm signs MoU with Saudi Red Sea Authority

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 07 March 2024- Elm, a digital solutions pioneer, signed a MOU with the Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA), the key enabler and official regulator of coastal tourism in the Kingdom’s Red Sea. The main objective of the agreement is to widen the provision of electronic services and collaborate for the development of digital products and services of assignment, control and inspection.

On the sidelines of LEAP 2024, the MoU was signed by Majid bin Falih Al Oatibi, Executive Director of the Government Digital Products Group at Elm and Khalid Althonyyan, SRSA VP of Digital Transformation. The agreement was signed in the presence of several officials from both sides.

In line with the agreement, both parties will broaden and strengthen the prospect of their partnership with value-added services, review the possibilities of cooperation in developing and launching digital products by leveraging innovative models in coastal tourism, collaborate in assignment, oversight and inspection services and various other projects.

The Authority aims to reinforce its technical structure and forge strategic partnerships to attain safe and seamless access to all electronic services it offers to all beneficiaries.

The collaboration between Elm and SRSA lays the foundation and regulates coastal tourism in the Red Sea and encourages integration among stakeholders in this area. Furthermore, the MoU seeks to support the relentless efforts to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy by offering advanced technical solutions, enhancing its digital transformation infrastructure and raising the efficiency and reliability of digital services and solutions offered by government institutions.





