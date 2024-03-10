Statement by Ahmad bin Meshar SLC Secretary General On International Women's Day 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 8 March 2024 - “International Women’s Day stands as a global moment to honour the contributions of women worldwide and acknowledge their outstanding accomplishments and their pivotal role in fostering economic and social development, highlighting the importance of supporting and empowering women being key players in the growth and advancement of nations. In the United Arab Emirates, this day carries profound significance; it is a moment of pride as we reflect on the accomplishments and achievements of women, reaffirming their pivotal role as partners alongside men in the pursuit of sustainable development, in line with the directives of our wise leadership. Today, the UAE shines as a beacon for women’s empowerment, with women assuming key roles within the government as well as across various other sectors, forging remarkable achievements and success stories including in the realm of entrepreneurship. Under the unwavering support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, ‘Mother of the Nation’, women in the UAE have risen to prominent position compared to their peers worldwide.



We, at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), are committed to empowering women and to supporting their roles and active engagement by creating a legislative environment that safeguards women's rights and champions their contribution across various sectors, in line with the UAE’s pioneering ethos of empowering society through women.”







