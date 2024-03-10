QF’S EDUCATION CITY TO HOST A VARIETY OF ACTIVITIES DURING RAMADAN

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, 9 March 2024: During Ramadan, Qatar Foundation is playing host to a range of activities, online and in-person at Education City – and is inviting people from across the country to participate.

Offerings during the Holy Month include educational programs, fitness activities, and Islamic readings and lectures that encapsulate Qatar Foundation’s (QF) core values of learning, culture, and community connection.

These include:

Qatar National Library:

• The ‘Beautiful Athan Contest’ is open to all members of the public. Participants should record themselves saying the call to prayer and email it to .... Further details can be found here.

• ‘A Prophet's Story: Read the Qur'an to Find Out Who!’ is a weekly Qur'an competition for children that will be held through the library's Instagram account, QNL_children.

Minaretein (Education City Mosque):

• Minaretein will host the second edition of the ‘Sustainable Zero-Waste Community Iftar’.

• A ‘Ramadan Lecture Series; will be held daily after Asr prayer. Additionally, ‘Jewels of Ramadan’ – a six lecture series dedicated to women only – will be held on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 25 March-18 April after Taraweeh prayers. Registration is required here.

• Taraweeh and Qiyam Prayers will be held at Minaretein.

• Mufti Menk will deliver the Friday Sermon on 22 March. Later in the day, after Taraweeh prayer, he will deliver a lecture on the ‘Art of Dua’ at Oxygen Park in Education City.

Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women:

• Al-Mujadilah will offer a wide variety of events and programs during Ramadan that fall under its three streams: Religious, Development, and Social. These will include classes, public lectures, and social events. Details can be found here.

• Al-Mujadilah will also host daily Taraweeh and Qiyam prayers for ladies.

Sports:

A wide range of sports and fitness activities will take place across Education City during Ramadan. These include health and fitness classes, including ladies-only and mixed sessions; the first edition of the Ramadan football cup; glow in the dark basketball; a mountain bike trail Ramadan event; aquathon; a glow run; and a padel camp for women and girls. Details of all activities can be found on the Education City App.

Qatar Diabetes Association:

A dedicated hotline – 44547334 – is available where diabetic patients can call to speak to a doctor and ask questions concerning fasting, treatment, and management of their condition.

• Awareness sessions on safely managing diabetes while fasting during Ramadan will be held after Taraweeh prayers at five mosques across the country, including Minaretein (Education City Mosque).

For more information about QF’s Ramadan activities, please visit or the Education City app, available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.







