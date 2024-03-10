stc Kuwait appoints engineer Muataz Abdullah Aldharrab as Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- Morimak)

Kuwait City, 09 March 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced the appointment of engineer Muataz Abdullah Aldharrab as Chief Executive Officer of stc Kuwait. Aldharrab brings extensive years of proven executive management experience within the telecom, information and technology sectors, along with an array of distinguished achievements and substantial contributions to the industries throughout his career.

Aldharrab’s appointment marks a significant milestone for stc Kuwait as the company embarks on its next phase of growth and innovation under his leadership. His proven track record, strategic insights, and visionary leadership are set to propel stc Kuwait towards achieving new heights in the telecommunications industry.

Aldharrab's extensive background includes a combination of leadership, managerial, and technical expertise across various areas. His tenure in senior executive roles at both local and multinational companies has equipped him with a broad and diversified skill set, essential for navigating the complex landscape of today’s evolving telecom and digital solutions industries.

Prior to joining stc, Aldharrab served as the Chief Strategy Officer at solutions by stc KSA since 2020, where he played a major role in building a distinct strategy that contributed to the company’s transformative growth in the ever-evolving digital world. Aldharrab also played a pivotal role in leading the IPO team in 2021, successfully taking solutions by stc KSA public in the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange. Additionally, he contributed in positioning solutions by stc KSA as the digital enabler and leading ICT solutions provider for Saudi Arabia while expanding the Company’s strategic mergers and acquisitions. In 2015, Aldharrab joined solutions by stc KSA, where he took on several roles, rising from the Director of Government and Enterprise Solutions Engineering to General Manager of Corporate Governance and Customer Success by 2019.

Aldharrab’s career began at CISCO Systems in 2007 as an Associate Consulting Engineer, followed by a pivotal role at Saudi Business Machines LTD (SBM) in 2009, where he played a significant role in leading several telecom infrastructure and international peering projects with global telecom providers. His exemplary work at CISCO earned him the Sales Achiever Award upon his return in 2012.



As for his educational background, Aldharrab completed his Bachelor's degree in Systems Engineering from King Fahad University of Petroleum and Minerals in 2007. After that, he earned an MBA from Prince Sultan University in 2014, a Master's in Change from INSEAD France in 2019, and completed the Senior Executive Leadership Program from Harvard in 2023.







MENAFN10032024006699014497ID1107957589