Discounts, offers, and prizes from leading shopping centres and stores: Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2024 kicks off

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications)

Sharjah, March 8, 2024

The 34th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival kicks off today (Friday) amidst a vibrant festive ambiance, marking an extensive 37-day event organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to embrace the holy month. The event is set to run until 13th April, covering various cities and regions across the emirate.

Regarded as one of the most prominent promotional and entertainment destinations, the Sharjah Ramadan Festival presents a lineup of events and entertainment activities, enhancing the festive shopping experience.

These activities, which cater to Sharjah's residents and visitors from both domestic and international markets, include diverse programs and competitions tailored to meet different segments’ preferences.

Participating in the event are major commercial hubs in the emirate, brand agents, productive families, entrepreneurs, and owners of small businesses. The festival also boasts the involvement of numerous retail outlets, all eager to unveil their promotional campaigns featuring various products and global brands.

Furthermore, the festival enables its audience from Sharjah’s residents and visitors to have access to a diverse range of products offered by renowned global brands at competitive prices, with discounts of up to 75 percent.

Beyond retail opportunities, attendees can indulge in entertainment activities showcasing a curated blend of heritage-themed activities, seamlessly integrated with the shopping experience, along with competitions and giveaways of valuable prizes that permeate the promotional activities in store at numerous participating malls and shops.

Emphasizing the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to sustaining the success and significance of this prestigious event, HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, noted that the festival's latest edition has particularly focused on achieving its primary goals of supporting the retail sector, developing various economic sectors, and providing the emirate’s residents and visitors with distinctive and diverse experiences.

He stressed that these goals elevate Sharjah's profile as a premier and attractive destination that captivates visitors and sightseers, shedding light on its economic, social, and touristic significance and status.

For his part, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI and General Coordinator of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, pointed out that 34th edition of the event boasts a distinguished array of remarkable entertainment activities, alongside exciting draws, valuable prizes, and promotional incentives, spanning across the emirate's cities and regions throughout the holy month.

He went on to say that Sharjah Chamber has ensured coordination with its partners across various economic sectors to orchestrate a unique edition of the festival, guaranteeing a season that fosters the prosperity of the retail sector and delivers unforgettable shopping experiences for the emirate’s residents and visitors alike.







MENAFN10032024006976014991ID1107957579