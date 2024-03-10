Nesma Injazat and Presight Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Technological Innovation and Digital Transformation Across the Kingdom

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 8th, 2024: Nesma Injazat, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and digital services, and Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Generative AI (GenAI), have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at spearheading and enhancing the digital transformation of government and businesses across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.



The partnership will combine Nesma Injazat’s extensive experience in hybrid multi-cloud, and digital service solutions, with Presight’s cutting-edge capabilities in GenAI-driven big data analytics, offering government and commercial entities unparalleled access to transformative, innovative solutions. Another area of focus will be the development and implementation of Smart City solutions that will help authorities make data-driven decisions, optimize operations, and enhance service delivery.



“Joining forces with Presight represents a significant milestone for Nesma Injazat as we continue to expand our digital transformation capabilities,” said Gianluca Meloni, CEO of Nesma Injazat. “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to provide our clients with services and solutions of the highest quality, enabling them to thrive in the digital age and support them during the Kingdom’s transformation journey.



Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said, “This strategic partnership highlights Nesma Injazat and Presight’s endeavor to constantly push the boundaries of what is possible in the digital realm. Combining their expertise in digital services and cloud, with our strength in big data analytics and GenAI, will allow customers to accelerate their digital transformation and expand the Kingdom’s digital ecosystem in support of its Vision 2030.”







MENAFN10032024007469016123ID1107957574