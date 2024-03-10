Dubai Sports Council & Mathieu Flamini discuss Ways to enhance Sustainability in Sport

(MENAFN- Dubaisc)

H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), received Mr. Mathieu Flamini, the former French star of Arsenal, Milan & Marseille Clubs and Investor in the energy & sports fields, who is currently visiting UAE.



The meeting, convened at DSC’s premises, discussed the development of the sports sector in UAE and the great international sports events taking place in the country, besides the global academies & the talents scouting programs.



The meeting also reviewed the increasing contribution of the sports sector to the gross domestic product in Dubai, and talked on the legislations, sports investment opportunities and the presence of further sports stars to reside in the Emirate & to invest in this vital sector.



The meeting dealt with the ways of cooperation between DSC & Mathieu Flamini in the field of the organization of various eco-friendly championships and the increase of the implementation of the sustainability standards in sports championships in Dubai.



H.E. Saeed Hareb confirmed the constant growth in the sports sector and referred that Dubai continues the organizing & attracting of great international sports events, emphasizing the continuity of collaboration with the various local, regional & global sports federations.



He explained the increase of cooperation with the private sector in various sports fields whether in the academies sector or in the organization of sports championships, with clear focus on the implementation of eco-friendly & sustainable standards on sports championships.



Flamini mentioned that he visits UAE regularly, and in each visit he remarks new changes. He expressed pleasure as UAE follows the policies of sustainability. He also mentioned that he has followed with great interest the COP 28 Conference, hosted by UAE last year & praised its eminent outcomes toward the globe.



He expressed interest toward the increase of the implementation of sustainability standards in the various sports events and the great efforts, exerted to make the same eco-friendly.



Flamini is one of the famous investors in the clean energy field. He remarked that he has already attained great repute in football & successful investments, and he is currently looking forward to witness conversion in the sports sector to become an eco-friendly sector aiming to ensure healthy life for all individuals in society and to achieve better future for the globe. He confirmed that he will continue his visits to Dubai, where he has many friends including former football stars besides other friends with whom he is associated in cooperative relations.



In conclusion of the meeting, H.E. Saeed Hareb presented to the French star, the English version of “My Story”; the masterpiece book, written by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Vice President & Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.



It is worth-mentioning that Flamini commenced his football career with Marseille Club and moved to Arsenal Club, where he played 102 matches and then he joined A C Milan in 2008. Flamini returned to Arsenal in 2013 and then moved to Crystal Palace in 2016.





MENAFN10032024007179015428ID1107957570