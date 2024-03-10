SRTI Park highlights trends in AI, Innovation and Smart Technology at workshop co-hosted with Samsung

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, March 8, 2024: The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, (SRTI Park) joined hands with Samsung Gulf Electronics, to highlight new trends in Artificial Intelligence (AI), innovation, digitization, security, and other key topics.



The immersive workshop “Samsung Lab Experience” attracted a diverse audience from different industries and verticals, including academia, keen to gain new insights into AI and the value it brings to their everyday life.



Over two days, Samsung experts engaged with government bodies, corporations, SMEs, academic institutions, and students, covering a wide range of topics, including AI, innovation, digitization, security, and customer experience, as well as technology in education and the Samsung SmartThings platform.



Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said: “We are proud to say that SRTI Park attracts innovators focused on creating solutions using advanced technologies, consolidating Sharjah’s position as the hub for future technologies. The UAE is marching boldly towards smart living in which machines, devices, and people interconnect. As an application and testing centre for all innovative sciences and technologies, SRTI Park is doubling its efforts to search for everything innovative and provide an environment conducive to research and development that works for the benefit of educational institutions, research centres, and the local economy.”



Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics said: “Sharjah’s commitment to innovation is truly commendable, and Samsung is honoured to contribute to this dynamic environment. Our two-day workshop was a perfect example of impactful collaboration. The partnership between governmental organizations like SRTIP and private enterprises underscores the significance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in propelling technological innovation and fostering economic prosperity. We thank SRTIP for their warm hospitality and for making this workshop a resounding success.”



During the interactive workshop, Samsung showcased a package of its latest innovations designed specifically for the business sector, including the innovative Galaxy AI platform, B2B solutions, and the Knox platform, to support Samsung's firm commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and enabling companies to excel in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.





MENAFN10032024005161011692ID1107957565