Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare Convenes Female Leaders in Saudi’s Healthcare Sector on International Women's Day

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Dhahran-Saudi Arabia. 10 March 2024 – Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) recently brought together 170 healthcare professionals, including influential female figures playing a key role in shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, at an event marking International Women’s Day (IWD).

Recognizing the remarkable achievements of its female employees, which include more than 1,000 Saudi nationals, JHAH – a joint venture between John Hopkins Medicine and Saudi Aramco – hosted staff and senior leadership at an event titled Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.

The event highlighted JHAH's work promoting an inclusive and empowering environment in line with this year’s IWD theme of “Embrace Equity” in addition to the Kingdom’s vision for a future in which women participate in all sectors.

Since 2015, female labor force participation in Saudi Arabia has nearly doubled to more than 36%, already surpassing Vision 2030’s target of 30% by the end of the decade. At JHAH, women comprise over 57% of the workforce with the organization setting a precedent for gender equity in Saudi’s healthcare sector. Notably, 106 Saudi women occupy leadership roles within JHAH.

Highlighting the organization’s commitment to promoting women’s leadership and professional growth, Dr. Michael Walsh, Chief Executive of JHAH, said:

“JHAH is deeply committed to creating an environment where women can excel and reach their full potential. We are immensely proud of all our female colleagues and their significant contributions to the organization and the wider healthcare sector. Their expertise, leadership, and dedication are integral to our mission of delivering world-class healthcare to our patients. That is what we are celebrating at Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.”

The event was attended by Dr. Noha Al Mohaisen, Head of Enablement at CQI & PS, Ministry of Defence Health Services, Riyadh; Dr. Hanan Alshaikh, Chair, Women and Child, Health Department; Dr. Samah Al Fahmi, Pediatric Emergency and Medicine Consultant at Makkah Healthcare Cluster; and Dr. Manal Alnaimi, Thoracic Surgery, and Consultant Chief, at King Fahad Specialist Hospital in Dammam, among others.

Attendees underlined JHAH's commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 by highlighting the accomplishments of its female workforce and emphasizing the critical role women play in the nation’s transformation. The event hosted discussions on strategies to enhance women's participation in healthcare as well as ways of cultivating a more inclusive ecosystem.



Sessions included: Developing and Empowering Women Leaders in Healthcare; Insights from Healthcare Leaders on Women Leading Change; Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Advancing Women in Healthcare Leadership; Women Wellbeing; Overcoming Challenges in Healthcare Leadership; and Developing the Next Generation of Women Leaders in Healthcare.



Dr. Hanan Alshaikh, Chair of the Women and Children's Health Department at JHAH, emphasized the importance of hosting events celebrating the achievements of women: “Creating a culture of empowerment and equal opportunities for women in leadership roles is crucial for the sustainable development of the Kingdom’s healthcare sector. In fact, this is true for all sectors that are powering the country’s economic transformation; women empowerment is a prerequisite to achieving the ambitious objectives of Vision 2030.”

JHAH has been recognized for its hiring, promotion, and retention of women with the hospital being named a finalist in the JHAH in 2017 produced the Kingdom’s first female nursing doctorate graduates from a local program. These efforts demonstrate JHAH’s commitment to collaborating with local partners to advance the position of women in healthcare, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 for a more inclusive economy.





