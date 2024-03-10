Ashok Leyland takes an unconventional route to promote gender equality

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 08 March 2024, Bengaluru: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today released 2 new TVC’s – the first one is an unconventional route showcasing a female protagonist driving its LCV, BADA DOST, and the second on the lines of the ‘Aali Re’ anthem of Mumbai Indians, being the principal partner of the women’s team. Through these campaigns, Ashok Leyland is championing diversity and inclusion, encouraging women to pursue their aspirations with the message "Koi Manzil Door Nahin" (No dream too far).

Ashok Leyland has been spearheading the drive to empower women in a male-dominated sector, setting new benchmarks along the way. The company had already showcased the 'Women-centric Cabin Trim Line' at its Pantnagar plant, and an 'All Women production Line' at its Hosur plant, these moves are aimed at promoting gender diversity and attracting more women to the manufacturing industry. The company has made significant investments in training and upskilling these women in core manufacturing skills, entrusting them with the responsibility of overseeing the entire production process of the new engine line.

In addition, Ashok Leyland had also joined forces with the Delhi Government's Mission Parivartan initiative to train 180 women, many of whom have since secured employment as bus drivers with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). Last year, the company provided specialized training to 100 women at a cutting-edge facility, equipping them with the skills needed to navigate various terrains and conditions while driving.

Ashok Leyland is also the principal partner of Mumbai Indians Women’s Team for the second year in a row.

Mr, Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “At Ashok Leyland, diversity and inclusion has always been a priority, and we have been providing equal opportunities irrespective of gender and ethnicity. Through these new campaigns, we hope to demonstrate how, in a society where gender roles are rigidly prescribed and women are frequently overlooked, these women are shattering the stereotype and achieving their goals by firmly holding onto their belief of "Koi Manzil Door Nahin. We are also proud to be the principal partner of the Mumbai Indians Women’s Team for the second year in a row. At Ashok Leyland, we recognize the importance of establishing a better gender balance, and initiatives like this create a more inclusive ecosystem."

Mr. Raja Radhakrishnan, President & Head – HR, Ashok Leyland said, “At Ashok Leyland we believe in empowering women in our effort to foster a fair and equitable society. Our commitment is to spark positive change and foster equal opportunities for everyone by challenging deep-seated conventions and stereotypes, particularly in sectors historically dominated by men.”

Ashok Leyland remains dedicated to cultivating a more inclusive workforce, exemplifying its commitment through substantial investments in empowering and enhancing the skills of its women employees in core manufacturing skills.





