Glenmark Ranks Number 1 in Dermatologist Prescriptions for Protective Emollients Category and Prescribing Derma Therapy, as per IQVIA MAT Dec 2023

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 8th March, 2024 - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, has been ranked number 1 in dermatologists’ prescriptions in the protective emollients category and for prescribing derma therapy. This is based on the IQVIA medical audit for MAT Dec 2023 (as per Projected Prescriptions) in India. Projected prescriptions figures are for the period from Jan 2023 to Dec 2023.



Key products in Glenmark’s dermatology portfolio including Episoft®, Candid Dusting Powder®, Momate®, Canditral SB®, La Shield®, Scalpe®+, Tacroz® ointment, etc. have made significant strides in providing effective solutions for multiple dermatological conditions. The Company’s flagship brand Candid® Powder delivered revenue growth of 20% for Q3 FY24. La Shield® portfolio delivered YoY revenue growth of 20%, while Scalpe®+ portfolio witnessed YoY revenue growth of 12.2% in Q3 FY24.



Mr. Alok Malik, President and Business Head – India Formulations at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, “We are very excited to be ranked number 1 by prescription in the dermatology therapy as per IQVIA. Our strategic focus and expertise in dermatology reflect our commitment to advancing dermatological care and addressing a broad spectrum of skin health needs of patients in India. Leveraging a robust derma portfolio that spans a wide array of treatments, Glenmark is at the forefront of addressing both common and complex skin conditions.”



Glenmark continues to outperform the market in the Dermatology segment. In the market analysis ending December 2023, the dermatology sector in Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) grew 6.2% on a moving annual total (MAT) basis. GPL outperformed the overall market with a dermatology value growth of 9.9%. With a market share of 7.49% in the dermatology sector as per MAT Dec 2023.







