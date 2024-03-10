Press Note: Tata Technologies introduces #InclusionForAll campaign to celebrate International Women's Day 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 8, 2024: In line with its commitment to build a diverse and inclusive workplace, Tata Technologies, a global leader in product engineering and digital services, celebrated the International Women's Day 2024 with a fortnight-long campaign - #InclusionForAll. The campaign highlighted how Tata Technologies is empowering women inside then organization while also supporting women from underserved communities to chase their dreams and encouraging young women to take up STEM.

Among the highlights of the campaign was the story of an individual from the Ready Engineer CSR program who completed here engineering despite several challenges and is currently working as a Graduate Engineer Trainee, showcasing perseverance and a 'Can-Do' attitude. Another story of a young girl leveraging EVE scholarship to complete her STEM education inspired all of us. There were several stories of women working on Tata Technologies who have broken the ceiling and made a mark. The campaign also highlighted managers at Tata Technologies who are leveraging diverse team and thought process to innovate solutions. These narratives collectively underline the company's role in championing a culture of inclusivity and driving progress through diversity and empowerment.

Warren Harris, CEO & MD, Tata Technologies, said, “On this International Women's Day, we reaffirm our commitment to diversity at Tata Technologies as we are cultivating a workplace in which everyone has the freedom and opportunity to succeed. The unique perspectives and insights that come from a diverse workforce are invaluable in pushing the boundaries of what's possible. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment where every voice is heard, and every idea is valued, because we know that it's through this collective diversity that we can engineer a better world for all”

As part of its ongoing commitment to gender diversity and inclusion, Tata Technologies has implemented a diverse range of initiatives aimed at empowering women both within the organization and beyond. These initiatives included the LeaderBridge WINGS program which aims to mentor and groom women's talent, SHEnnovators program is designed to recognize women innovators. Furthermore, Tata Technologies conducted Diversity Campus hiring drives and recently launched the REIGNITE Program, focusing on hiring women on career breaks, underscoring its dedication to gender diversity and inclusion. Through its STEM initiatives like the Empower via Education (EVE) program, Tata Technologies supports female engineers from lower-income backgrounds by offering scholarships, its Ready Engineer program provides a platform to enhance engineering entrepreneurial skills for the underserved. The company's iRise program engaged the teaching community to cultivate an innovation culture across schools, encouraging students to pursue engineering careers and develop their skills. Additionally, Tata Technologies collaborates with customers on diversity and inclusion initiatives, working together to create an environment where all individuals, regardless of gender, can thrive and contribute to innovative solutions.





