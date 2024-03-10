Gujarat Titans announce Dream11 as Principal Sponsor

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 8, 2024: Gujarat Titans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, today named Dream11, the world’s largest fantasy sports platform with over 200 million users as its new Principal Sponsor. The association will see the Dream11 logo prominently displayed on the front of the Gujarat Titans’ jerseys during the upcoming season.



The collaboration will leverage the unparalleled excitement and fan engagement of the IPL, offering a unique platform for both brands to amplify their reach and impact. The association will allow Dream11’s user base of 200 million cricket fans to connect with the passion of the gameplay on the field, while the immersive fantasy sports experience provided by Dream11 will add to the thrill of the game for the Gujarat Titans’ fans.



Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO - Gujarat Titans said, "We welcome Dream11 to the Gujarat Titans family as our Principal Sponsor. Dream11 shares our commitment to enriching the fan experience and ensuring excellence in sports. The partnership with Dream11 will enhance the cricketing experience for our growing fanbase who are driven by their passion for the game. We will work with Dream11 to create unique experiences and riveting moments backed by technology to create a lasting legacy for our fans. Together, we look forward to setting new benchmarks in the IPL as we continue to inspire millions of fans."



Commenting on the partnership, Vikrant Mudaliar, chief marketing officer at Dream Sports said, "Dream11 is thrilled to enhance its existing partnership to become the principal sponsor for Gujarat Titans. This long-term collaboration signifies our symbiotic relationship with cricket, its passionate fans from Gujarat and fans of Dream11. With a user base of 200 million, this partnership will elevate the fantasy sports experience for our users, allowing them to engage more deeply with the sport that they love."



The collaboration between Gujarat Titans and Dream11 will set a new standard for sports partnerships with exciting opportunities for fan engagement and further solidifying the team's position in the dynamic IPL ecosystem.



About Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans, nicknamed the Titans, is a professional franchise cricket team based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The team competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Gujarat Titans were one of two new teams added to the IPL for the 2022 season.

Gujarat Titans made history during the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by clinching the title in their first season and were runners-up during the 2023 season. The team pays tribute to the state’s rich cricketing legacy – one that has groomed numerous international players over the years, who have represented India, with great distinction.

The core of the team is rooted in the rich heritage the state is popularly built on. The team reflects the belief that Gujarat is not only rich in cricket history but also is represented by its very people who with their humble beginnings have created the right landmarks at every level over time







MENAFN10032024005232011781ID1107957549